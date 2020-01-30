Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The LED producer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.33 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 34.02%. The business’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Cree updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.15–0.09 EPS and its Q3 guidance to ($0.15)-($0.09) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CREE traded down $1.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,860,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 5.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 0.86. Cree has a 1-year low of $40.46 and a 1-year high of $69.21.

In other news, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.87 per share, with a total value of $91,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,538.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CREE. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Cree to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Cree in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Cree in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cree from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cree presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.90.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

