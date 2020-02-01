Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.15)-($0.09) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.08). The company issued revenue guidance of $221-229 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $237.80 million.Cree also updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.15–0.09 EPS.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of CREE traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.49. 1,645,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,596,376. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 5.57. Cree has a 12 month low of $40.46 and a 12 month high of $69.21.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The LED producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.33 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 44.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cree will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CREE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cree from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. TheStreet raised Cree from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cree from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Cree from $67.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Cree to $45.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.90.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

See Also: What is a Tariff?