Creightons (LON:CRL) Trading Down 6.8%

Creightons plc (LON:CRL) traded down 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 41.75 ($0.55) and last traded at GBX 41 ($0.54), 58,113 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 61% from the average session volume of 148,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44 ($0.58).

The firm has a market cap of $25.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 44.15 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 39.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Creightons (LON:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 2.40 ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Creightons Company Profile (LON:CRL)

Creightons Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells toiletries and fragrances in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers haircare, skincare, bath and body, and male grooming products, as well as fragrances. The company also offers private label products for high street retailers and supermarket chains; and engages in contract manufacturing business on behalf of third party brand owners.

