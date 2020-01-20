Crescent Point Energy Corp (TSE:CPG) Receives C$8.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$8.38.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of CPG traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$5.46. 487,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,089,593. Crescent Point Energy has a one year low of C$3.24 and a one year high of C$6.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$769.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$798.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -2.64%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

