Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “Crescent Point Energy Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The Company’s operations consist of light and medium oil and natural gas assets strategically focused in core areas in southern Saskatchewan and central and southern Alberta. Crescent Point Energy Corp., formerly known as Crescent Point Energy Trust, is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

CPG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded Crescent Point Energy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Crescent Point Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Crescent Point Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.34.

Crescent Point Energy stock opened at $4.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.17. Crescent Point Energy has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $4.84.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $582.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.91 million. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 73.75%. Research analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 14,954.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 63,855 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 143.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,945,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,435 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 98.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 245,930 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 122,290 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 4.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 452,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 20,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 12.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 326,552 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 35,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.91% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crescent Point Energy (CPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com