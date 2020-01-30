Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Shares Gap Down to $3.42

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.37, but opened at $3.42. Crescent Point Energy shares last traded at $3.43, with a volume of 68,029 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CPG shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded Crescent Point Energy to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut Crescent Point Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.34.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.18 and its 200-day moving average is $3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $582.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.91 million. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 73.75%. Research analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy Corp will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 2,170.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,518,519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,316,000 after buying an additional 4,319,519 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,723,621 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,004,000 after acquiring an additional 506,724 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $862,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 37.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

