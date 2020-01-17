Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Cresco Labs Inc (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) traded up 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.05 and last traded at $5.90, approximately 580,705 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 620,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.83.

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Cresco Labs in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.87 and a 200 day moving average of $7.08.

Cresco Labs Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CRLBF)

Cresco Labs Inc cultivates, manufactures, and sells medical cannabis and medical cannabis products in the United States. It offers cannabis in flower, vape pens, and various forms of extracts under the cresco and Reserve brands; precisely-dosed and non-combustible products, including tinctures, capsules, salves, sublingual oils, and transdermal patches under the Remedi brand; culinary-backed and cannabis-infused edibles under the Mindy's Artisanal brand; and fruity confections under the Mindy's Kitchen brand.

