Crest Nicholson’s (CRST) Neutral Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CRST. Deutsche Bank cut Crest Nicholson to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 371 ($4.88) to GBX 368 ($4.84) in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on Crest Nicholson from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 455 ($5.99) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on Crest Nicholson from GBX 379 ($4.99) to GBX 412 ($5.42) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Crest Nicholson from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 370 ($4.87) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 408.64 ($5.38).

CRST opened at GBX 472.60 ($6.22) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.47, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 432.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 387.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.92. Crest Nicholson has a 12 month low of GBX 330 ($4.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 469 ($6.17).

Crest Nicholson Company Profile

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages; and commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Overbought