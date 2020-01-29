Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $29.52

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.52 and last traded at $29.56, with a volume of 11451 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.22.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CEQP. TheStreet downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Barclays raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.06.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). Crestwood Equity Partners had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $823.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This is an increase from Crestwood Equity Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,142.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $323,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $351,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $403,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services.

