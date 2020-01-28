Crew Energy Inc (TSE:CR) Director John Albert Brussa Buys 50,000 Shares

Crew Energy Inc (TSE:CR) Director John Albert Brussa bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 899,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$404,940.60.

John Albert Brussa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 27th, John Albert Brussa bought 30,000 shares of Crew Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,500.00.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, John Albert Brussa bought 77,000 shares of Crew Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,730.00.

On Monday, January 20th, John Albert Brussa acquired 113,000 shares of Crew Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,500.00.

CR stock opened at C$0.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $69.94 million and a P/E ratio of 1.86. Crew Energy Inc has a 52 week low of C$0.40 and a 52 week high of C$1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.75.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$41.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$52.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crew Energy Inc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$1.00 price objective on shares of Crew Energy in a report on Monday, January 20th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Laurentian set a C$0.90 price objective on shares of Crew Energy in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada set a C$0.90 price objective on shares of Crew Energy in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.97.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in assets located in the Montney area, which includes the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets with 445 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas situated south and west of Fort St.

