Crew Energy Inc (TSE:CR) Receives C$1.14 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Crew Energy Inc (TSE:CR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$1.03.

CR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Crew Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Crew Energy from C$1.05 to C$1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Crew Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Crew Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Crew Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of CR opened at C$0.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.60. Crew Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.40 and a twelve month high of C$1.36. The stock has a market cap of $77.26 million and a PE ratio of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.75.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$41.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$52.10 million. Analysts expect that Crew Energy will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in assets located in the Montney area, which includes the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets with 445 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas situated south and west of Fort St.

