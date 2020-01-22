Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target Raised to C$0.95 at TD Securities

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$0.85 to C$0.95 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 90.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Crew Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$0.75 target price on shares of Crew Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Crew Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Crew Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Crew Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.97.

Shares of Crew Energy stock opened at C$0.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.75. The company has a market cap of $72.98 million and a PE ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.51 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.59. Crew Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.40 and a 52 week high of C$1.36.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$41.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$52.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crew Energy will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in assets located in the Montney area, which includes the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets with 445 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas situated south and west of Fort St.

