Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Trading 8.2% Higher

Crew Energy Inc (TSE:CR)’s stock price traded up 8.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.53, 507,375 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 4% from the average session volume of 487,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Laurentian Bank of Canada set a C$0.90 price objective on shares of Crew Energy in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$0.75 price objective on shares of Crew Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crew Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.95.

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$41.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$52.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crew Energy Inc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crew Energy Company Profile (TSE:CR)

Crew Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in assets located in the Montney area, which includes the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets with 445 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas situated south and west of Fort St.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies