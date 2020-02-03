Crexendo (OTCMKTS:CXDO) & Liberty Braves Group Series C (OTCMKTS:BATRK) Critical Comparison

Crexendo (OTCMKTS:CXDO) and Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Crexendo and Liberty Braves Group Series C’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crexendo $11.91 million 5.59 -$220,000.00 N/A N/A Liberty Braves Group Series C $442.00 million 2.63 $3.98 million $0.10 291.50

Liberty Braves Group Series C has higher revenue and earnings than Crexendo.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Crexendo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.3% of Liberty Braves Group Series C shares are held by institutional investors. 78.0% of Crexendo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Crexendo and Liberty Braves Group Series C’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crexendo 6.54% 34.90% 15.59% Liberty Braves Group Series C N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Crexendo has a beta of 2.44, suggesting that its share price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Braves Group Series C has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Crexendo and Liberty Braves Group Series C, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crexendo 0 0 0 0 N/A Liberty Braves Group Series C 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Crexendo beats Liberty Braves Group Series C on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc. provides unified communications cloud telecom, broadband Internet, and other cloud business services for businesses in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using IP or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services. This segment is also involved in the sale and lease of cloud telecommunications equipment. It offers hardware, software, and unified communication solutions for businesses using IP or cloud technology over high-speed Internet connection through various devices and user interfaces, such as desktop phones, and/or mobile and desktop applications. The Web Services segment provides Website hosting and other professional services. The company was formerly known as iMergent, Inc. and changed its name to Crexendo, Inc. in May 2011. Crexendo, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Liberty Braves Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.