CRH Medical Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CRH Medical Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the December 31st total of 13,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 42,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CRH Medical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in CRH Medical Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 669,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.93% of CRH Medical worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CRH Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Shares of CRH Medical stock opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. CRH Medical has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.19.

CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 million.

CRH Medical Company Profile

CRH Medical Corporation provides various products and services to gastroenterologists in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also offers anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures.

