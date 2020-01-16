Crimson Wine Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Director Purchases $67,967.20 in Stock

Crimson Wine Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Director John D. Cumming bought 9,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $67,967.20.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Crimson Wine Group stock opened at $7.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 8.50. Crimson Wine Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $8.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.28.

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Crimson Wine Group had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $14.67 million during the quarter.

Crimson Wine Group Company Profile

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of ultra-premium and wines. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company sells wines through independent wine and spirit distributors in the United States; and independent importers and brokers internationally.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel