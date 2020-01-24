Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $300,000.00

Brokerages expect Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) to post $300,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $550,000.00 and the lowest is $100,000.00. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $780,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $1.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $900,000.00 to $1.42 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRNX shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. TheStreet raised Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.33.

In related news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $78,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 9,999 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 12,608 shares during the period. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRNX traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.81. 44,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,446. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.80. The company has a market cap of $552.50 million, a PE ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 17.18, a quick ratio of 17.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $14.33 and a 12-month high of $28.81.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

