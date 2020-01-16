Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) Receives $37.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.33.

CRNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

In related news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $78,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRNX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 932,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,312,000 after acquiring an additional 154,450 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 947,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,243,000 after acquiring an additional 143,161 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $1,985,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,039,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,982,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 3,768.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 73,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 72,014 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRNX traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.91. 107,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,001. The company has a quick ratio of 17.18, a current ratio of 17.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $14.33 and a 1 year high of $28.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.70 million, a P/E ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.83.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.33 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

