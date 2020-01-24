Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company’s product pipeline consists of CRN00808 for the treatment of Acromegaly, CRN02481 for the treatment of Hyperinsulinemias and CRN01941 for the treatment of Neuroendocrine Tumors which are in clinical stage. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in San Diego, United States. “

CRNX has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.33.

CRNX stock opened at $22.81 on Wednesday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $28.81. The company has a market capitalization of $552.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.78. The company has a current ratio of 17.18, a quick ratio of 17.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 3,500 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $78,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,810. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,039,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,982,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 947,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,243,000 after acquiring an additional 143,161 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 932,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,312,000 after acquiring an additional 154,450 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 504,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,614,000 after acquiring an additional 52,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 487,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

