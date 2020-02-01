Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Criteo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Criteo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Criteo from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Criteo from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.57.

CRTO traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.39. 554,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,186. The firm has a market cap of $986.19 million, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.43 and its 200 day moving average is $17.96. Criteo has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $30.85.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $221.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.76 million. Criteo had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRTO. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Criteo by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,899,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,882 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Criteo by 89.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,485,000 after purchasing an additional 389,100 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Criteo by 528.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 439,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,559,000 after purchasing an additional 369,352 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Criteo by 51.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 179,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 60,827 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Criteo by 15.2% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 425,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,954,000 after purchasing an additional 56,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

