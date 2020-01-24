Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) Receives $22.79 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.79.

Several analysts have weighed in on CRTO shares. ValuEngine raised Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Criteo from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Criteo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 29,414 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,947 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 28,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CRTO traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.80. 344,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,939. Criteo has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $30.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.07.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $221.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.76 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Criteo will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

