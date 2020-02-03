Critical Analysis: 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) & Data Storage (NYSE:DTST)

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) and Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for 8X8 and Data Storage, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 8X8 1 6 7 0 2.43 Data Storage 0 0 0 0 N/A

8X8 presently has a consensus price target of $24.11, suggesting a potential upside of 29.49%. Given 8X8’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe 8X8 is more favorable than Data Storage.

Risk & Volatility

8X8 has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Data Storage has a beta of 2.18, indicating that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 8X8 and Data Storage’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 8X8 $352.59 million 5.29 -$88.74 million ($0.69) -26.99 Data Storage $8.89 million 1.87 $260,000.00 N/A N/A

Data Storage has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 8X8.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.2% of 8X8 shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of 8X8 shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 88.2% of Data Storage shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares 8X8 and Data Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 8X8 -32.60% -40.84% -18.62% Data Storage -0.08% -0.34% -0.08%

Summary

Data Storage beats 8X8 on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc. provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies. Through a combination of open application program interface (API) and pre-built integrations, its solutions leverage critical customer context from internal data systems and customer relationship management (CRM) systems. Its software product, branded as 8×8 Virtual Office, delivers voice as a service across the world. 8×8 Virtual Office enables a customer to use a single business phone number to place and receive calls from any supported device. It provides software to enable a multi-channel contact center under the 8×8 Virtual Contact Center brand. Its Virtual Office Meetings software solution is a tool for teams within the enterprise to meet and collaborate on a shared project.

About Data Storage

Data Storage Corporation provides disaster recovery, business continuity, cloud storage, and cloud computing solutions and services primarily in the United States. The company's solutions assist organizations in protecting their data, minimize downtime, and ensure regulatory compliance. Its solutions include infrastructure-as-a-service, data backup, recovery and restore, and data replication services; email archival and compliance; eDiscovery; continuous data protection; data de-duplication; and virtualized system recovery, as well as hybrid cloud services. The company offers its solutions and services to businesses in healthcare, banking and finance, distribution services, manufacturing, construction, education, and government sectors. Data Storage Corporation is headquartered in Melville, New York.