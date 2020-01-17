Critical Analysis: Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) and Ottawa Savings Bancorp (NASDAQ:OTTW)

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) and Ottawa Savings Bancorp (NASDAQ:OTTW) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.9% of Columbia Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.6% of Ottawa Savings Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Columbia Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Ottawa Savings Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Columbia Financial and Ottawa Savings Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbia Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 Ottawa Savings Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Columbia Financial presently has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential downside of 8.39%. Given Columbia Financial’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Columbia Financial is more favorable than Ottawa Savings Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Columbia Financial and Ottawa Savings Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbia Financial 19.93% 5.62% 0.81% Ottawa Savings Bancorp 13.23% 3.77% 0.66%

Risk and Volatility

Columbia Financial has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ottawa Savings Bancorp has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Columbia Financial and Ottawa Savings Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbia Financial $247.98 million 7.79 $22.74 million N/A N/A Ottawa Savings Bancorp $13.38 million 3.37 $1.99 million N/A N/A

Columbia Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Ottawa Savings Bancorp.

Summary

Columbia Financial beats Ottawa Savings Bancorp on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides loans, including commercial real estate and multifamily loans, one- to four-family residential loans, commercial business loans, construction loans, home equity loans and advances, and other consumer loans. In addition, the company offers title insurance products; and wealth management services. It operates 50 full-service banking offices in 10 of New Jersey's 21 counties. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, New Jersey. Columbia Financial, Inc. is a subsidiary of Columbia Bank MHC.

Ottawa Savings Bancorp Company Profile

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Ottawa Savings Bank, a chartered savings bank that provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in Illinois. The company offers various deposit accounts, including checking, money market, regular savings, club savings, certificate, and various retirement accounts. It also provides one-to-four family residential, multi-family and non-residential real estate, commercial, and construction loans; and consumer loans comprising auto, share, and personal unsecured loans, as well as home equity lines of credit. The company was formerly known as Ottawa Savings Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. in October 2016. Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Illinois.