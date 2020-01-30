Critical Analysis: Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) vs. Spirent Communications (NASDAQ:SPMYY)

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) and Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Consolidated Communications has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirent Communications has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Consolidated Communications and Spirent Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consolidated Communications -2.10% -2.94% -0.32% Spirent Communications N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Consolidated Communications and Spirent Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Consolidated Communications $1.40 billion 0.26 -$50.83 million ($0.42) -12.07 Spirent Communications $476.90 million 3.91 $55.80 million $0.43 28.35

Spirent Communications has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Consolidated Communications. Consolidated Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spirent Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.1% of Consolidated Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Consolidated Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Spirent Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Consolidated Communications and Spirent Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Consolidated Communications 1 1 1 0 2.00 Spirent Communications 2 0 0 0 1.00

Consolidated Communications presently has a consensus target price of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 13.41%. Given Consolidated Communications’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Consolidated Communications is more favorable than Spirent Communications.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services to small, medium, and large business customers; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions. The company also provides voice services that include local phone and long-distance service packages for business customers; and sells business equipment and provides related hardware and maintenance support, video, and other miscellaneous services, as well as rents customer premises equipment. In addition, it offers video services, which consist of high-definition television, digital video recorders (DVR), and/or a whole home DVR; other in-demand streaming content; and network access services, including interstate and intrastate switched access, network special access, and end user access. Further, the company engages in telephone directory publishing, video advertising, billing and support services, and other miscellaneous activities. As of December 31, 2018, it had approximately 902 thousand voice connections, 779 thousand data connections, and 93 thousand video connections. The company serves customers in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois.

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment develops active test and analytics solutions for service turn-up, network performance improvement, and customer experience management. The Connected Devices develops automated test systems; and offers services to test new devices in the lab or on networks. The company was formerly known as Spirent plc and changed its name to Spirent Communications plc in May 2006. Spirent Communications plc was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Crawley, the United Kingdom.