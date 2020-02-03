Critical Analysis: Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) versus Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK)

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) and Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Glacier Bancorp and Triumph Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glacier Bancorp $676.95 million 5.77 $210.54 million $2.38 17.80 Triumph Bancorp $342.72 million 2.88 $58.54 million $2.25 17.32

Glacier Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Triumph Bancorp. Triumph Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Glacier Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Glacier Bancorp and Triumph Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glacier Bancorp 31.10% 12.30% 1.69% Triumph Bancorp 17.08% 9.15% 1.21%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Glacier Bancorp and Triumph Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glacier Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33 Triumph Bancorp 0 2 2 0 2.50

Glacier Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.49%. Triumph Bancorp has a consensus price target of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.05%. Given Glacier Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Glacier Bancorp is more favorable than Triumph Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.5% of Glacier Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.1% of Triumph Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Glacier Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Triumph Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Glacier Bancorp has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triumph Bancorp has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Glacier Bancorp beats Triumph Bancorp on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides construction and permanent loans on residential real estate; consumer land or lot acquisition loans; unimproved land and land development loans; and residential builder guidance lines comprising pre-sold and spec-home construction, and lot acquisition loans. In addition, it offers commercial real estate loans to purchase, construct, and finance commercial real estate properties; consumer loans secured by real estate, automobiles, or other assets; second mortgage loans; municipal loans; home equity loans consisting of 1-4 family junior lien mortgages, and first and junior lien lines of credit secured by residential real estate; and agriculture loans. Further, the company provides mortgage origination services. It has 167 locations, including 149 branches and 18 loan or administration offices in 63 counties within 7 states comprising Montana, Idaho, Utah, Washington, Wyoming, Colorado, and Arizona. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Kalispell, Montana.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes. The company also provides asset-based, and equipment and premium finance loans; real estate loans to finance commercial properties; factoring services to the transportation and non-transportation sectors; agriculture loans; commercial construction, land, and land development loans; mortgage warehouse loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers debit cards; electronic banking, trust, and treasury management services; and insurance brokerage services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated through a network of 10 branches in the Quad Cities Metropolitan Area of Iowa and Illinois; 8 branches in central and northwestern Illinois; 7 branches in southern Colorado; 3 branches in New Mexico; 30 branches in Colorado; 2 branches in far western Kansas; and loan production offices in Littleton, Colorado Springs, Durango, and Lee's Summit. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.