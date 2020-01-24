Critical Analysis: Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) and CyrusOne (NYSE:CONE)

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) and CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Stag Industrial and CyrusOne, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stag Industrial 0 2 4 1 2.86 CyrusOne 0 7 9 0 2.56

Stag Industrial currently has a consensus target price of $33.14, indicating a potential upside of 0.62%. CyrusOne has a consensus target price of $72.76, indicating a potential upside of 14.51%. Given CyrusOne’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CyrusOne is more favorable than Stag Industrial.

Profitability

This table compares Stag Industrial and CyrusOne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stag Industrial 19.96% 4.35% 2.32% CyrusOne -1.30% -0.08% -0.03%

Risk & Volatility

Stag Industrial has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CyrusOne has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stag Industrial and CyrusOne’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stag Industrial $350.99 million 13.43 $92.92 million $1.79 18.40 CyrusOne $821.40 million 8.76 $1.20 million $3.31 19.20

Stag Industrial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CyrusOne. Stag Industrial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CyrusOne, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Stag Industrial pays an annual dividend of $1.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. CyrusOne pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Stag Industrial pays out 79.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CyrusOne pays out 60.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Stag Industrial has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years and CyrusOne has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Stag Industrial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.4% of Stag Industrial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Stag Industrial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of CyrusOne shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Stag Industrial beats CyrusOne on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc. is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended. The Company is structured as an umbrella partnership REIT, commonly called an UPREIT, and owns substantially all of its properties and conducts substantially all of its business through its operating partnership, STAG Industrial Operating Partnership, L.P., a Delaware limited partnership (the Operating Partnership).

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies. With a track record of meeting and surpassing the aggressive speed-to-market demands of hyperscale cloud providers, as well as the expanding IT infrastructure requirements of the enterprise, CyrusOne provides the flexibility, reliability, security, and connectivity that foster business growth. CyrusOne offers a tailored, customer service-focused platform and is committed to full transparency in communication, management, and service delivery throughout its 48 data centers worldwide.