Critical Comparison: Agent Information Software (OTCMKTS:AIFS) and Five9 (OTCMKTS:FIVN)

Agent Information Software (OTCMKTS:AIFS) and Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Agent Information Software and Five9’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agent Information Software N/A N/A N/A Five9 -0.54% 7.91% 2.97%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Agent Information Software and Five9’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agent Information Software $5.15 million 1.97 $510,000.00 N/A N/A Five9 $257.66 million 17.44 -$220,000.00 $0.15 490.53

Agent Information Software has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Five9.

Volatility & Risk

Agent Information Software has a beta of -0.29, indicating that its share price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Five9 has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Agent Information Software and Five9, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agent Information Software 0 0 0 0 N/A Five9 1 4 12 0 2.65

Five9 has a consensus price target of $67.51, indicating a potential downside of 8.25%. Given Five9’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Five9 is more favorable than Agent Information Software.

Summary

Five9 beats Agent Information Software on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Agent Information Software Company Profile

Agent Information Software, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and services used to create, manage, publish, and access information content through Internet/Web. The company offers its software products and services to customers in the library community market in the United States and Canada. Agent Information Software, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Ontario, California.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture. Its solution enables its clients to manage these customer interactions across various channels, including voice, chat, email, Web, social media, and mobile, as well as connects them to an appropriate agent. The company also provides a set of management applications, such as workforce management, reporting, quality management, and supervisor tools. The company serves customers in various industries comprising banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.