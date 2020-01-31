Critical Comparison: CBA Florida (OTCMKTS:CBAI) & DermTech (OTCMKTS:DMTK)

CBA Florida (OTCMKTS:CBAI) and DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.4% of DermTech shares are held by institutional investors. 30.0% of CBA Florida shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of DermTech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CBA Florida and DermTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBA Florida N/A -14.89% -14.01% DermTech N/A -50.28% -23.12%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for CBA Florida and DermTech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBA Florida 0 0 0 0 N/A DermTech 0 0 1 0 3.00

DermTech has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.46%. Given DermTech’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DermTech is more favorable than CBA Florida.

Volatility & Risk

CBA Florida has a beta of -0.25, suggesting that its share price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DermTech has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CBA Florida and DermTech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBA Florida N/A N/A $13.17 million N/A N/A DermTech N/A N/A $940,000.00 N/A N/A

About CBA Florida

CBA Florida, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company provided private cord blood and cord tissue stem cell services. The company was formerly known as Cord Blood America, Inc. and changed its name to CBA Florida, Inc. in May 2018. CBA Florida, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc., a molecular genomics company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions. It also provides Nevome test, an adjunctive reflex test for the PLA; and adhesive skin sample collection kits, as well as gene expression assays for the Th1, Th2, IFN-gamma, and Th17 inflammatory pathways. The company sells its products to pathology and oncology practitioners. DermTech, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.