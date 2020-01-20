Critical Comparison: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) & Amicus Therapeutics (NYSE:FOLD)

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Amicus Therapeutics and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amicus Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries 3 14 7 0 2.17

Amicus Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $20.78, indicating a potential upside of 99.63%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus target price of $10.64, indicating a potential upside of 4.28%. Given Amicus Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Amicus Therapeutics is more favorable than Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Amicus Therapeutics and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amicus Therapeutics $91.25 million 29.07 -$348.99 million ($1.33) -7.83 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries $18.85 billion 0.59 -$2.15 billion $2.80 3.64

Amicus Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Teva Pharmaceutical Industries. Amicus Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Amicus Therapeutics and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amicus Therapeutics -216.02% -62.61% -36.26% Teva Pharmaceutical Industries -22.88% 15.41% 4.01%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.4% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Amicus Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Amicus Therapeutics has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries beats Amicus Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease. The company has a strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize Galafold as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease, as well as a research and development collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania to develop AAV gene therapies. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams. This segment also develops, manufactures, and sells active pharmaceutical ingredients. The Specialty Medicines segment provides specialty medicines for use in central nervous system and respiratory indications. Its products in the central nervous system area comprise Copaxone for the treatment of relapsing forms of MS; and AUSTEDO for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington disease. This segment's products in the respiratory market include ProAir, ProAir Respiclick, QVAR, Duoresp Spiromax, Qnasl, Braltus, Cinqair/Cinqaero, and Aerivio Spiromax for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as Bendeka, Treanda, Granix, Trisenox, Lonquex, and Tevagrastim/Ratiograstim products in the oncology market. The company has collaboration arrangements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.