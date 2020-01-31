Critical Contrast: Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) vs. Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) and Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and Boston Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexandria Real Estate Equities 0 5 4 1 2.60 Boston Properties 0 4 7 0 2.64

Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus target price of $117.80, indicating a potential downside of 28.38%. Boston Properties has a consensus target price of $145.05, indicating a potential upside of 1.01%. Given Boston Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Boston Properties is more favorable than Alexandria Real Estate Equities.

Profitability

This table compares Alexandria Real Estate Equities and Boston Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexandria Real Estate Equities 9.29% 1.63% 0.86% Boston Properties 17.62% 6.63% 2.48%

Risk & Volatility

Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boston Properties has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.3% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.6% of Boston Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Boston Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alexandria Real Estate Equities and Boston Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexandria Real Estate Equities $1.33 billion 15.19 $379.31 million $6.60 24.92 Boston Properties $2.96 billion 7.50 $582.85 million $7.01 20.48

Boston Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Alexandria Real Estate Equities. Boston Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alexandria Real Estate Equities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Alexandria Real Estate Equities pays an annual dividend of $4.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Boston Properties pays an annual dividend of $3.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities pays out 62.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Boston Properties pays out 55.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years and Boston Properties has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Boston Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Boston Properties beats Alexandria Real Estate Equities on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019. The asset base in North America includes 23.2 million RSF of operating properties and 4.4 million RSF of new Class A properties currently undergoing construction or pre-construction, consisting of 2.1 million RSF of development and redevelopment projects under construction, and 2.3 million RSF undergoing pre-construction activities. Additionally, the asset base in North America includes 6.1 million SF of intermediate-term and future development projects. Founded in 1994, Alexandria pioneered this niche and has since established a significant market presence in key locations, including Greater Boston, San Francisco, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle. Alexandria has a longstanding and proven track record of developing Class A properties clustered in urban life science and technology campuses that provide our innovative tenants with highly dynamic and collaborative environments that enhance their ability to successfully recruit and retain world-class talent and inspire productivity, efficiency, creativity, and success. Alexandria also provides strategic capital to transformative life science and technology companies through our venture capital arm. We believe our unique business model and diligent underwriting ensure a high-quality and diverse tenant base that results in higher occupancy levels, longer lease terms, higher rental income, higher returns, and greater long-term asset value.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space. The Company's portfolio totals 52.7 million square feet and 200 properties, including fourteen properties under construction.