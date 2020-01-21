Critical Contrast: CytRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR) & Aevi Genomic Medicine (OTCMKTS:GNMX)

CytRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR) and Aevi Genomic Medicine (NASDAQ:GNMX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CytRx and Aevi Genomic Medicine, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CytRx 0 0 1 0 3.00 Aevi Genomic Medicine 0 0 0 0 N/A

CytRx presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 675.19%. Given CytRx’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CytRx is more favorable than Aevi Genomic Medicine.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CytRx and Aevi Genomic Medicine’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytRx $250,000.00 86.79 -$12.71 million ($0.29) -2.22 Aevi Genomic Medicine N/A N/A -$30.77 million ($0.50) -0.37

CytRx has higher revenue and earnings than Aevi Genomic Medicine. CytRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aevi Genomic Medicine, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

CytRx has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aevi Genomic Medicine has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CytRx and Aevi Genomic Medicine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytRx N/A -31.45% -27.75% Aevi Genomic Medicine N/A -898.31% -286.73%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.2% of CytRx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.0% of Aevi Genomic Medicine shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of CytRx shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 43.8% of Aevi Genomic Medicine shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CytRx beats Aevi Genomic Medicine on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

CytRx Company Profile

CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of drug at the tumor. The company is developing its pipeline of oncology candidates at its laboratory facilities in Freiburg, Germany, through its LADR (linker activated drug release) technology platform, a discovery engine designed to leverage its expertise in albumin biology and linker technology for the development of anti-cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Aldoxorubicin, an improved version of anti-cancer drug doxorubicin out-licensed to NantCell, Inc. Aldoxorubicin is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of relapsed soft tissue sarcoma, as well as evaluating in various other cancer indications with unmet clinical need, including small-cell lung cancer. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Aevi Genomic Medicine Company Profile

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which has completed Phase II/III SAGA trial for the treatment of a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients who have genetic mutations that disrupt the mGluR network resulting in glutamate imbalance; and AEVI-002, an anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset Crohn's disease. The company also develops AEVI-005, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of pediatric rare diseases. It has a strategic collaboration with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. for an early stage monoclonal antibody program in an ultra-orphan pediatric indication. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.