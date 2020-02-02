Critical Contrast: IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) versus Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI)

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) and Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for IPG Photonics and Inphi, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IPG Photonics 0 7 3 1 2.45 Inphi 1 3 10 0 2.64

IPG Photonics presently has a consensus target price of $163.60, suggesting a potential upside of 28.14%. Inphi has a consensus target price of $75.69, suggesting a potential downside of 0.35%. Given IPG Photonics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe IPG Photonics is more favorable than Inphi.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.5% of IPG Photonics shares are held by institutional investors. 33.9% of IPG Photonics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Inphi shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares IPG Photonics and Inphi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IPG Photonics 19.45% 11.50% 9.94% Inphi -23.23% 0.46% 0.18%

Volatility and Risk

IPG Photonics has a beta of 2.17, meaning that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inphi has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IPG Photonics and Inphi’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IPG Photonics $1.46 billion 4.64 $404.03 million $7.38 17.30 Inphi $294.49 million 11.78 -$95.75 million ($0.57) -133.26

IPG Photonics has higher revenue and earnings than Inphi. Inphi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IPG Photonics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

IPG Photonics beats Inphi on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories. It also provides erbium-doped fiber and Raman amplifiers, and integrated communications systems, which are deployed in broadband networks, such as fiber to the home, fiber to the curb, passive optical networks, and dense wavelength division multiplexing (DWDM) networks; ytterbium and thulium specialty fiber amplifiers and broadband light sources; and single-frequency, linearly polarized, and polarization-maintaining versions of its amplifier products. In addition, the company offers interconnect, coarse wavelength division multiplexing, DWDM, and tunable-based pluggable interfaces to serve optical transmission needs; integrated laser systems; 2D compact flat sheet cutter systems and multi-axis systems; welding seam stepper and picker, a fiber laser welding tool; and specialized fiber laser systems for material processing applications. Its lasers and amplifiers are also used in materials processing, advanced communications, and medical applications. The company markets its products to original equipment manufacturers, system integrators, and end users through direct sales force, as well as through agreements with independent sales representatives and distributors. IPG Photonics Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Oxford, Massachusetts.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures. Its solutions provide a high-speed interface between analog and mixed signals, and digital information in high-performance systems, such as telecommunications transport systems, enterprise networking equipment, and datacenters. The company also provides 25G to 600G high-speed analog and mixed semiconductor solutions for the communications market. Its products perform a range of functions, such as amplifying, encoding, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and retiming signals at speeds up to 400 Gbps. Inphi Corporation sells its products directly through its sales force, as well as through a network of sales representatives and distributors to original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as TCom Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Inphi Corporation in February 2001. Inphi Corporation was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.