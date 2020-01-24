Critical Contrast: Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) vs. Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) and Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Profitability

This table compares Titan Pharmaceuticals and Gritstone Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Pharmaceuticals -441.23% -962.95% -170.44% Gritstone Oncology -1,838.71% -54.23% -41.94%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Titan Pharmaceuticals and Gritstone Oncology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Gritstone Oncology 0 0 5 0 3.00

Titan Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $1.00, indicating a potential upside of 213.48%. Gritstone Oncology has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 78.93%. Given Titan Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Titan Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Gritstone Oncology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.5% of Titan Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.3% of Gritstone Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Titan Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.0% of Gritstone Oncology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Titan Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gritstone Oncology has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Titan Pharmaceuticals and Gritstone Oncology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Pharmaceuticals $6.62 million 2.68 -$9.02 million ($0.79) -0.40 Gritstone Oncology $1.19 million 302.70 -$64.78 million ($7.26) -1.39

Titan Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Gritstone Oncology. Gritstone Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Titan Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

About Gritstone Oncology

Gritstone Oncology Inc., an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.