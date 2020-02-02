Critical Contrast: Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) & Pinnacle Bancshares (NASDAQ:PCLB)

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) and Pinnacle Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PCLB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Tristate Capital has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinnacle Bancshares has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tristate Capital and Pinnacle Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tristate Capital $315.23 million 2.14 $54.42 million $1.92 11.97 Pinnacle Bancshares $9.43 million 3.29 $2.29 million N/A N/A

Tristate Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Pinnacle Bancshares.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.4% of Tristate Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of Pinnacle Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.5% of Tristate Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of Pinnacle Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tristate Capital and Pinnacle Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tristate Capital 19.09% 12.90% 0.90% Pinnacle Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Tristate Capital and Pinnacle Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tristate Capital 0 2 5 0 2.71 Pinnacle Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tristate Capital presently has a consensus target price of $26.20, indicating a potential upside of 13.96%. Given Tristate Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tristate Capital is more favorable than Pinnacle Bancshares.

Summary

Tristate Capital beats Pinnacle Bancshares on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tristate Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services. It also provides loans that are secured by cash, marketable securities, cash value life insurance, residential property, or other financial assets, as well as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, personal loans, asset-based loans, acquisition financing, and letters of credit. In addition, the company offers liquidity and treasury management services, such as online balance reporting, online bill payment, remote deposit, liquidity, wire and ACH, foreign exchange, and controlled disbursement services; and equity and fixed income advisory and sub-advisory services to third party mutual funds and series trust mutual funds, as well as separately managed accounts primarily comprising ultra-high-net-worth and institutional clients that include corporations, ERISA plans, Taft-Hartley funds, municipalities, endowments, and foundations. Further, it provides cash management services; and capital market services, which comprise interest rate swaps and investment management products, as well as engages in wholesaling and marketing the investment products and services. The company offers its products and services through its main office located in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, as well as through its four additional representative offices in Cleveland, Ohio; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Edison, New Jersey; and New York, New York. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Pinnacle Bancshares

Pinnacle Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides banking products and services in Alabama. The company's deposit products include savings accounts, checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, interest accounts, and student accounts, as well as demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans, real estate construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and other real estate loans; commercial non-real estate loans, such as commercial, financial, agricultural, and municipal tax free loans; home mortgage loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, overdrafts, and other revolving credit loans, as well as automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, second and vacation home, construction, and bridge loans. The company also offers phone and online banking services; and other services, including merchant services, transfer and payment, automated clearing house, payroll direct deposit, e-statement, safe deposit box, and remote deposit services, as well as notary services. It operates seven offices in the central and northwest Alabama. Pinnacle Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1935 and is based in Jasper, Alabama.