Critical Review: Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) and Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK)

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) and Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Civista Bancshares and Triumph Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Civista Bancshares 0 2 1 0 2.33 Triumph Bancorp 0 2 2 0 2.50

Civista Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.59%. Triumph Bancorp has a consensus target price of $39.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.27%. Given Civista Bancshares’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Civista Bancshares is more favorable than Triumph Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.1% of Civista Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.1% of Triumph Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Civista Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Triumph Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Civista Bancshares has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triumph Bancorp has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Civista Bancshares and Triumph Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Civista Bancshares $91.81 million 3.83 $14.14 million $1.85 12.26 Triumph Bancorp $342.72 million 3.01 $51.70 million $2.25 18.11

Triumph Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Civista Bancshares. Civista Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Triumph Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Civista Bancshares and Triumph Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Civista Bancshares 28.27% 11.11% 1.53% Triumph Bancorp 17.08% 9.15% 1.21%

Summary

Triumph Bancorp beats Civista Bancshares on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans. The company also provides trust and third party insurance services. It operates branch banking offices in Sandusky, Norwalk, Berlin Heights, Huron, Port Clinton, Castalia, New Washington, Shelby, Willard, Greenwich, Plymouth, Shiloh, Akron, Dublin, Plain City, Russells Point, Urbana, West Liberty, Quincy, and Dayton communities of Ohio; and Lawrenceburg, Aurora, West Harrison, Milan, Osgood, and Versailles, as well as loan production offices in Mayfield Heights, and Westlake, Ohio; and Fort Mitchell, Kentucky. The company was formerly known as First Citizens Banc Corp and changed its name to Civista Bancshares, Inc. in May 2015. Civista Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes. The company also provides asset-based, and equipment and premium finance loans; real estate loans to finance commercial properties; factoring services to the transportation and non-transportation sectors; agriculture loans; commercial construction, land, and land development loans; mortgage warehouse loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers debit cards; electronic banking, trust, and treasury management services; and insurance brokerage services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated through a network of 10 branches in the Quad Cities Metropolitan Area of Iowa and Illinois; 8 branches in central and northwestern Illinois; 7 branches in southern Colorado; 3 branches in New Mexico; 30 branches in Colorado; 2 branches in far western Kansas; and loan production offices in Littleton, Colorado Springs, Durango, and Lee's Summit. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.