Critical Review: Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) & Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL)

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) and Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.9% of Columbia Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.5% of Salisbury Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Columbia Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of Salisbury Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Columbia Financial and Salisbury Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbia Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 Salisbury Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

Columbia Financial currently has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential downside of 8.18%. Salisbury Bancorp has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential downside of 8.15%. Given Salisbury Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Salisbury Bancorp is more favorable than Columbia Financial.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Columbia Financial and Salisbury Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbia Financial $247.98 million 7.77 $22.74 million $0.45 37.51 Salisbury Bancorp $49.32 million 2.49 $8.82 million $3.01 14.47

Columbia Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Salisbury Bancorp. Salisbury Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Columbia Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Columbia Financial and Salisbury Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbia Financial 19.93% 5.62% 0.81% Salisbury Bancorp 19.95% 9.55% 0.91%

Volatility & Risk

Columbia Financial has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Salisbury Bancorp has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Salisbury Bancorp beats Columbia Financial on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides loans, including commercial real estate and multifamily loans, one- to four-family residential loans, commercial business loans, construction loans, home equity loans and advances, and other consumer loans. In addition, the company offers title insurance products; and wealth management services. It operates 50 full-service banking offices in 10 of New Jersey's 21 counties. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, New Jersey. Columbia Financial, Inc. is a subsidiary of Columbia Bank MHC.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans. In addition, it offers a range of fiduciary services, including trust and estate administration, wealth advisory, and investment management services to individuals, families, businesses, and institutions. Further, the company provides additional depositor related services consisting of landlord/tenant lease security accounts and services, merchant services, payroll services, ATM services, bank-by-phone services, Internet banking services, Internet bill pay services, person to person payments, bank to bank transfers, mobile banking services, and online financial management with account aggregation services, as well as cash management services, including remote deposit capture, ACH origination, wire transfers, and positive pay services. It operates through a network of 14 banking offices and 10 ATMs located in Litchfield County, Connecticut; Dutchess, Orange, and Ulster Counties, New York; and Berkshire County, Massachusetts. Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Lakeville, Connecticut.