Critical Review: Perdoceo Education (PRDO) & Its Rivals

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ: PRDO) is one of 50 public companies in the “Educational services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Perdoceo Education to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.3% of Perdoceo Education shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.1% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Perdoceo Education shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Perdoceo Education and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perdoceo Education 0 0 0 0 N/A Perdoceo Education Competitors 325 1025 1136 50 2.36

As a group, “Educational services” companies have a potential upside of 22.15%. Given Perdoceo Education’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Perdoceo Education has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Perdoceo Education and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Perdoceo Education $581.30 million $55.18 million 17.36 Perdoceo Education Competitors $530.72 million $33.14 million 7.94

Perdoceo Education has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Perdoceo Education is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Perdoceo Education and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perdoceo Education 9.20% 26.01% 18.18% Perdoceo Education Competitors 720.04% -26.92% 3.91%

Risk & Volatility

Perdoceo Education has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perdoceo Education’s rivals have a beta of 1.00, meaning that their average share price is 0% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Perdoceo Education beats its rivals on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses. The company offers doctoral, master's, bachelor's, and associate degrees, as well as certificate programs. It also provides academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technologies, cybersecurity, criminal justice, and healthcare management; and educational programs in culinary arts, as well as patisserie and baking. As of December 31, 2018, the company had a total student enrollment of approximately 34,400 students. The company was formerly known as Career Education Corporation and changed its name to Perdoceo Education Corporation in January 2020. Perdoceo Education Corporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.