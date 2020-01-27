Critical Review: Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) vs. Tc Pipelines (NASDAQ:TRP)

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) and Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Rattler Midstream and Tc Pipelines, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rattler Midstream 0 5 10 0 2.67 Tc Pipelines 1 5 4 0 2.30

Rattler Midstream presently has a consensus target price of $22.15, suggesting a potential upside of 33.30%. Tc Pipelines has a consensus target price of $66.43, suggesting a potential upside of 20.76%. Given Rattler Midstream’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Rattler Midstream is more favorable than Tc Pipelines.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.2% of Rattler Midstream shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.3% of Tc Pipelines shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rattler Midstream and Tc Pipelines’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rattler Midstream N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tc Pipelines $10.55 billion 4.87 $2.86 billion $2.98 18.46

Tc Pipelines has higher revenue and earnings than Rattler Midstream.

Dividends

Rattler Midstream pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. Tc Pipelines pays an annual dividend of $2.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Tc Pipelines pays out 77.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Tc Pipelines has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Rattler Midstream and Tc Pipelines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rattler Midstream N/A N/A N/A Tc Pipelines 29.37% 14.12% 3.93%

Summary

Tc Pipelines beats Rattler Midstream on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tc Pipelines

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses. It owns and operates wholly-owned natural gas pipelines of 81,500 kilometers and partially-owned natural gas pipelines of 11,100 kilometers; and regulated natural gas storage facilities with a total working gas capacity of 535 billion cubic feet. The company also owns and manages midstream assets that provide natural gas producer services, including gathering, treatment, conditioning, processing, and liquids handling with a focus on the Appalachian Basin. In addition, it owns and operates liquids pipelines infrastructure for the transportation of Alberta crude oil supplies to the refining markets in Illinois, Oklahoma, and the U.S. Gulf Coast, as well as U.S. crude oil supplies from the market hub at Cushing, Oklahoma to the U.S. Gulf Coast. Further, the company operates 10 power generation facilities with a power generation capacity of 6,615 megawatt powered by natural gas and nuclear fuel sources located in Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, and Arizona; and owns and operates approximately 118 billion cubic feet of unregulated natural gas storage capacity in Alberta. The company was formerly known as TransCanada Corporation and changed its name to TC Energy Corporation in May 2019. TC Energy Corporation was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.