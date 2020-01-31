Critical Review: The Castle Group (OTCMKTS:CAGU) and Eldorado Resorts (OTCMKTS:ERI)

The Castle Group (OTCMKTS:CAGU) and Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Risk and Volatility

The Castle Group has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eldorado Resorts has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Castle Group and Eldorado Resorts’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Castle Group $26.25 million 0.12 $100,000.00 N/A N/A Eldorado Resorts $2.06 billion 2.30 $95.24 million $1.38 44.09

Eldorado Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than The Castle Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.6% of Eldorado Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Eldorado Resorts shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares The Castle Group and Eldorado Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Castle Group N/A N/A N/A Eldorado Resorts 3.61% 8.99% 1.60%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for The Castle Group and Eldorado Resorts, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Castle Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Eldorado Resorts 0 2 6 0 2.75

Eldorado Resorts has a consensus target price of $57.89, indicating a potential downside of 4.86%. Given Eldorado Resorts’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Eldorado Resorts is more favorable than The Castle Group.

Summary

Eldorado Resorts beats The Castle Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Castle Group Company Profile

The Castle Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the hotel and resort management industry in the state of Hawaii, New Zealand, and the Commonwealth of Saipan under the Castle Resorts and Hotels trade name. It manages luxury and mid-range resort condominiums and hotels on various islands in the state of Hawaii; and a property located in New Zealand. The company also provides reservations staffing and operation, advertising, sales and marketing, and accounting services to property owners. The Castle Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Eldorado Resorts Company Profile

Eldorado Resorts, Inc. operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino. The company also operates Isle Casino HotelBlack Hawk and Lady Luck CasinoBlack Hawk land-based casinos; Isle Casino Racing Pompano Park, a casino and harness racing track; Isle Casino Bettendorf, a land-based single-level casino; Isle Casino Waterloo, a single-level land-based casino; Isle of Capri Casino Hotel Lake Charles, a gaming vessel; Isle of Capri Casino Lula, a two dockside casino; Lady Luck Casino Vicksburg and Isle of Capri Casino Kansas City dockside casinos; Isle of Capri Casino Boonville, a single-level dockside casino; Isle Casino Cape Girardeau, a dockside casino, and pavilion and entertainment center; Lady Luck Casino Caruthersville, a riverboat casino; and Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin, a casino property. In addition, it operates Tropicana Casino and Resort, Atlantic City, a casino and resort; Tropicana Evansville, a casino hotel and entertainment complex; Lumière Place Casino, Tropicana Laughlin Hotel and Casino, MontBleu Casino Resort & Spa, and Grand Victoria Casino; Trop Casino Greenville, a landside gaming facility; Belle of Baton Rouge Casino & Hotel, a dockside riverboat; and Racelinebet.com. As of December 31, 2018, it owned 28 gaming facilities with approximately 30,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals; 800 table games; and 12,600 hotel rooms. The company was founded in 1973 and is based in Reno, Nevada.