Critical Survey: LDK Solar (OTCMKTS:LDKYQ) and First Solar (OTCMKTS:FSLR)

LDK Solar (OTCMKTS:LDKYQ) and First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LDK Solar and First Solar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LDK Solar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A First Solar $2.24 billion 2.51 $144.33 million $1.36 39.35

First Solar has higher revenue and earnings than LDK Solar.

Profitability

This table compares LDK Solar and First Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LDK Solar N/A N/A N/A First Solar -0.14% -0.07% -0.05%

Volatility and Risk

LDK Solar has a beta of 6.17, indicating that its stock price is 517% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Solar has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for LDK Solar and First Solar, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LDK Solar 0 0 0 0 N/A First Solar 1 2 8 0 2.64

First Solar has a consensus price target of $71.30, suggesting a potential upside of 33.22%. Given First Solar’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Solar is more favorable than LDK Solar.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.3% of First Solar shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of First Solar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

First Solar beats LDK Solar on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

LDK Solar Company Profile

LDK Solar Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets photovoltaic (PV) products in the People's Republic of China, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and North America. The company operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Other PV Products. It produces and sells solar-grade and electronic-grade polysilicon. The company also manufactures and sells multicrystalline and monocrystalline solar wafers to manufacturers of solar cells and solar modules; and PV cells and PV modules. In addition, it provides solar module processing services; designs and develops solar farm projects, as well as offers related engineering, procurement, and construction services for solar farm projects; and sells silicon materials, which include ingots and polysilicon scraps. LDK Solar CO., Ltd. was founded in 2005 and is based in Xinyu, the People's Republic of China.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc. provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems. The Systems segment provides turn-key PV solar power systems or solar solutions, such as project development; engineering, procurement, and construction; and operating and maintenance services to utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners. The company was formerly known as First Solar Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to First Solar, Inc. in 2006. First Solar, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.