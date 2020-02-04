Critical Survey: Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) versus Brunswick Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRBW)

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) and Brunswick Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BRBW) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Northern Trust and Brunswick Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Trust $6.90 billion 3.00 $1.49 billion $6.63 14.73 Brunswick Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Northern Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Brunswick Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.8% of Northern Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Northern Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Northern Trust and Brunswick Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Trust 1 8 1 0 2.00 Brunswick Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Northern Trust currently has a consensus price target of $106.20, suggesting a potential upside of 8.74%. Given Northern Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Northern Trust is more favorable than Brunswick Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

Northern Trust has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brunswick Bancorp has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Northern Trust and Brunswick Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Trust 21.64% 15.15% 1.17% Brunswick Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Northern Trust beats Brunswick Bancorp on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management. The C&IS segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services. This segment serves corporate and public retirement funds, foundations, endowments, fund managers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, and other institutional investors. The Wealth Management segment offers trust, investment management, custody, and philanthropic; financial consulting; guardianship and estate administration; family business consulting; family financial education; brokerage services; and private and business banking services. This segment serves high-net-worth individuals and families, business owners, executives, professionals, retirees, and established privately-held businesses. The company also provides asset management services, such as active and passive equity; active and passive fixed income; cash management; alternative asset classes comprising private equity and hedge funds of funds; and multi-manager advisory services and products through separately managed accounts, bank common and collective funds, registered investment companies, exchange traded funds, non-U.S. collective investment funds, and unregistered private investment funds. In addition, it offers overlay and other risk management services. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Brunswick Bancorp Company Profile

Brunswick Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Brunswick Bank & Trust that provides various personal and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, certificate of deposit, IRA accounts, and time deposits; and offers various loans, including commercial mortgages, small business, construction, and consumer loans, as well as equipment financing loans. It also provides merchant services; and direct deposit of payroll, electronic banking, night depository, safe deposit box, combined statements, medallion signature guarantee, and notary services, as well as Internet banking services. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is based in New Brunswick, New Jersey.