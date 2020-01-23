Critical Survey: Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) & Tufin Software Technologies (NASDAQ:TUFN)

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) and Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Travelzoo and Tufin Software Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Travelzoo 5.66% 44.87% 11.82% Tufin Software Technologies -17.72% -54.40% -15.25%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Travelzoo and Tufin Software Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Travelzoo $111.32 million 1.15 $4.66 million N/A N/A Tufin Software Technologies $84.98 million 5.45 -$4.26 million N/A N/A

Travelzoo has higher revenue and earnings than Tufin Software Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.9% of Travelzoo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.3% of Tufin Software Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 55.6% of Travelzoo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Travelzoo and Tufin Software Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Travelzoo 0 0 0 0 N/A Tufin Software Technologies 0 4 6 0 2.60

Tufin Software Technologies has a consensus target price of $25.13, suggesting a potential upside of 76.07%. Given Tufin Software Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tufin Software Technologies is more favorable than Travelzoo.

Summary

Travelzoo beats Tufin Software Technologies on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service. The company also operates the Travelzoo Network, a network of third-party Websites that list travel deals published by the company; and Local Deals and Getaway listings, which allow its members to purchase vouchers for deals from local businesses, such as spas, hotels, and restaurants. It serves airlines, hotels, cruise lines, vacations packagers, tour operators, destinations, car rental companies, travel agents, theater and performing arts groups, restaurants, spas, and activity companies. Travelzoo Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications. The company provides solutions in the areas of change management, software-defined data center, firewall optimization, payment card industry data security standard compliance, network segmentation, continuous compliance, risk management, next generation firewall, and business continuity aspects for firewall/network administrators, chief security officers/chief information security officers, compliance officers, service providers, independent auditors, application owners, and chief information officers. It serves telecommunication, financial, energy and utility, retail, government, transportation, and pharmaceutical markets through a network of partners worldwide. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ramat Gan, Israel with additional offices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific.