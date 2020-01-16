Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its price objective lifted by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

CROX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CL King reissued a buy rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, December 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a buy rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Crocs from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Crocs from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Crocs currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.50.

Shares of CROX stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.91. 627,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.68. Crocs has a one year low of $17.52 and a one year high of $43.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. Crocs had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 78.24%. The business had revenue of $312.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,864,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $243,142,183.90. Company insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CROX. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 1,822.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,217,642 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,314 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,188,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 911.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 612,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,105,000 after purchasing an additional 552,290 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,171,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 314.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 522,462 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,504,000 after purchasing an additional 396,480 shares during the period.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?