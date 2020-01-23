Croda International (LON:CRDA) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Croda International (LON:CRDA) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 4,600 ($60.51) to GBX 4,700 ($61.83) and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Croda International to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 4,500 ($59.19) to GBX 4,400 ($57.88) in a report on Monday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 4,400 ($57.88) to GBX 4,625 ($60.84) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,801.92 ($63.17).

LON CRDA traded up GBX 15 ($0.20) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 5,085 ($66.89). 234,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,652. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5,020.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,842.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01. Croda International has a fifty-two week low of GBX 48.62 ($0.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,415 ($71.23).

In other news, insider Tom Brophy sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,810 ($63.27), for a total value of £32,804.20 ($43,152.07). In the last three months, insiders bought 9 shares of company stock worth $43,947.

About Croda International

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing