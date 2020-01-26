Croda International (LON:CRDA) PT Raised to GBX 5,550 at Morgan Stanley

Croda International (LON:CRDA) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 5,275 ($69.39) to GBX 5,550 ($73.01) in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 4,400 ($57.88) to GBX 4,625 ($60.84) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Croda International to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 4,500 ($59.19) to GBX 4,400 ($57.88) in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 4,400 ($57.88) to GBX 4,625 ($60.84) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,823.08 ($63.44).

Croda International stock opened at GBX 5,210 ($68.53) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5,030.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,843. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01. Croda International has a 12-month low of GBX 48.62 ($0.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,415 ($71.23). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47.

In related news, insider Tom Brophy sold 682 shares of Croda International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,810 ($63.27), for a total value of £32,804.20 ($43,152.07). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 9 shares of company stock valued at $43,947.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

