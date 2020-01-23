Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.074 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$97.35 million during the quarter.

