Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Receives C$16.47 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$16.47.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRR.UN shares. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$16.25 price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th.

Shares of TSE:CRR.UN traded down C$0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$16.15. The company had a trading volume of 538,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,519. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.77. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$13.26 and a 52-week high of C$16.40.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?