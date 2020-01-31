Cromwell Group (ASX:CMW) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.20

Cromwell Group (ASX:CMW)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.20 and traded as high as $1.22. Cromwell Group shares last traded at $1.22, with a volume of 4,405,958 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion and a PE ratio of 16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of A$1.20 and a 200 day moving average price of A$1.23.

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 1.58%. Cromwell Group’s payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

Cromwell Group Company Profile (ASX:CMW)

Cromwell Property Group (ASX:CMW) is a diversified real estate investor and manager with operations on three continents and a global investor base. As at 31 December 2018, Cromwell had a market capitalisation of $2.2 billion, a direct property investment portfolio in Australia valued at $2.5 billion and total assets under management of $11.5 billion across Australia, New Zealand and Europe.

