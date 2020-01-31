Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Trading 6.3% Higher

Shares of Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.71 and last traded at $7.71, 8,704,390 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 36% from the average session volume of 13,610,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James set a $12.00 price target on Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cronos Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.54.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 3.20.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cronos Group had a net margin of 4,086.41% and a return on equity of 31.88%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.42 million. On average, research analysts predict that Cronos Group Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRON. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,068,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,910,000 after buying an additional 3,966,024 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 694.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 633,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after buying an additional 553,503 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 552.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 408,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,527,000 after buying an additional 345,881 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 262.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 294,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 213,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 413.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 236,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after buying an additional 190,803 shares in the last quarter. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cronos Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRON)

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

