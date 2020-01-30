Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $209.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CCRN. BidaskClub cut Cross Country Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cross Country Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

NASDAQ CCRN opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.65. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $12.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.30.

In other news, Director W Larry Cash purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $61,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,001.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher R. Pizzi sold 8,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $104,318.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,530.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,359,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,276,000 after acquiring an additional 99,830 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,429,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,788,000 after buying an additional 159,036 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,325,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,654,000 after buying an additional 42,600 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 494,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after buying an additional 17,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 470,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?